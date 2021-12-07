Ciolacu: We try to have budget by year's end; we come with VAT reduction for gigacalorie in winter

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the ruling coalition parties want Romania to have a state budget by the end of the year and that they will come up with a reduction in VAT for gigacalorie during winter, agerpres reports.

"At the moment we are trying to have a state budget by the end of the year. What is important is that we will come up with a reduction in VAT for gigacalorie during winter - January, February, March - so that it is as bearable as possible, to remain 5%," Ciolacu said at the Parliament Palace after the meeting of the governing coalition.

He added that the measures already in the government program will be implemented in the draft state budget and are no longer being negotiated."We are also discussing the implementation of, for example, the radar of goods, the implementation steps, in some areas in a maximum of six months, everyone could work on an electronic invoice, in areas where there has been very high evasion so far," said the PSD leader.Ciolacu mentioned also discussed in the coalition meeting was a 1pct tax on turnover for companies with businesses over 100 million, nonetheless no decision was made in that regard.