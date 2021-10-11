Ciolos cannot count on PSD votes for Parliament majority, PSD wants early elections

The spokesperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Radu Oprea, stated on Monday that President Klaus Iohannis only "castled in the alliance of losers" by nominating Dacian Ciolos as candidate for the position of Prime Minister.

"Surely that now it's his job to build a majority in Parliament, but I recall to you that the censure motion that was voted was also against the USR [Save Romania Union] component inside the Citu Gov't and I don't believe that anyone can forget that Dacian Ciolos was noted as the zero prime minister," said Oprea, for AGERPRES.

He added that Dacian Ciolos "cannot count on the PSD's votes" to have a majority in Parliament, and that the Social Democrats desire early elections.

"We have said our point of view very clearly and we believe that early elections are the solution at this time in order to have a solid government, with a strong representation in Parliament, so that we can go through all legislative initiatives that we need in this period. We are more connected to the real agenda of the citizens of Romania, not on the political crisis started by President Iohannis together with the USR and the PNL," said Oprea.