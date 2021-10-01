Ciolos: Possible coalition gov't with PNL and UDMR, provided PM is someone we can work with

Freshly elected USR PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos said this evening that the formation could enter a coalition government with PNL and UDMR, provided that the Prime Minister is someone they can work with and that this person is "in no case" current Premier Florin Citu.

"Tomorrow we will elect the National Bureau, such decisions are discussed and taken in the National Bureau, as we have done so far. (...) I won't tell you more than you already know, you know what the USR PLUS stance has been so far, I don't think this will change. We can enter a coalition government with PNL and UDMR, provided that we have a Prime Minister we can work with and this can in no case be Florin Citu. We have the no confidence vote next week, we support this motion; after we see the result, I think we will be able to discuss under different circumstances and we will learn what PNL wants, because for the time being this is not clear," Ciolos told a news conference when asked if USR PLUS should return to governing.

He added that until the result of the no confidence vote is known, "he doesn't have much to discuss" with Prime Minister Florin Citu, should the latter want to contact him.