Ciolos, USR PLUS PM proposal, if motion passes and PNL makes no nomination

The deputy chair of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, stated, on Tuesday, at the Parliament Palace, that Dacian Ciolos is the proposal of the party for the position of Prime Minister, if the censure motion passes, and the National Liberal Party (PNL) makes no nomination.

"It's a clear decision, the Prime Minister proposal is Dacian Ciolos, but this proposal, obviously, will be discussed at Cotroceni [Presidential Palace], the moment we see there is a desire to reconstruct this PNL - USR - UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] (...) In the structure of the coalition, as it was signed in December, when it was formed, the Prime Minister proposal, obviously, belongs to PNL and we expect them to come with a different proposal than Florin Citu. However, if a coalition can be built around a Prime Minister, we have a firm, clear, constant proposal - my colleague, Dacian Ciolos," he showed, during a press conference.

In regards to the fact that the text of the motion contains criticism towards USR ministers, Barna said that it's an "acid, aggressive and always escalating rhetoric" that Prime Minister Florin Citu has used in the past two months.

"There is no assumption of criticism. It's a very simple message. The Prime Minister needs to go. This Prime Minister doesn't have the competence and the quality, nor human, nor professional, to lead a government of Romania," he said.

According to Barna, the censure motion is necessary, "so that Romania re-enters a logic of a government that governs for the citizens and not for the interest of Mr. Florin Citu." He recalled that USR is willing to have negotiations with PNL and UDMR if the motion is adopted and there is the perspective of another Prime Minister.