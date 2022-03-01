Citu, discussion with Muniz regarding Strategic Partnership, energy sector, justice reform, regional security

The Senate chairman Florin Citu had a discussion on Tuesday with the charge d'affaires of the United States of America in Bucharest, David Muniz, about the importance of the USA-Romania Strategic Partnership and the ways of promoting the mutual interests in the energy sector, justice reform and regional security.

"An applied discussion with the charge d'affaires, David Muniz, regarding the importance of the USA-Romania Strategic Partnership, especially during this period in which Russia invaded Ukraine, brutally and unprovoked, and ways of promoting our mutual interests in the energy sector, reforming justice and regional security," Citu wrote, on Twitter, Agerpres.ro.

The US Embassy in Romania also posted on Twitter the topics of this discussion.