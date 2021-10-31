Ciuca: Aurel Vainer was an example of intelligence, poise, a promoter of universal values and co-operation

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca says late honorary chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER) Aurel Vainer was an example of intelligence and poise, a tireless fighter against anti-Semitism, against hatred and negative discrimination.

"Today, Mr. Aurel Vainer, honorary chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, a Holocaust survivor, passed away. To all of us, Mr Aurel Vainer was an example of intelligence and poise, a promoter of universal values and co-operation, a tireless fighter against anti-Semitism, against hatred and discrimination. His departure is a great loss to the entire Romanian society, not only to the Jewish community. Rest in peace!" Ciuca wrote in a Facebook post.

Former Chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania Aurel Vainer died on Sunday morning at the age of 89.