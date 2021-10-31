 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciuca: Aurel Vainer was an example of intelligence, poise, a promoter of universal values and co-operation

gov.ro
Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca says late honorary chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER) Aurel Vainer was an example of intelligence and poise, a tireless fighter against anti-Semitism, against hatred and negative discrimination.

"Today, Mr. Aurel Vainer, honorary chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, a Holocaust survivor, passed away. To all of us, Mr Aurel Vainer was an example of intelligence and poise, a promoter of universal values and co-operation, a tireless fighter against anti-Semitism, against hatred and discrimination. His departure is a great loss to the entire Romanian society, not only to the Jewish community. Rest in peace!" Ciuca wrote in a Facebook post.

Former Chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania Aurel Vainer died on Sunday morning at the age of 89.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.