Clotilde Armand:835 litigations inherited from previous administration, 700 mln lei hole in local budget

The new Bucharest District 1 mayor, Clotilde Armand, announces that District 1 City Hall has 835 litigations and "a hole in the local budget" worth approximately 700 million lei.

"My first day as mayor. I went to the institution's directorates and I would like to present you some important data inherited from the previous administration: 835 litigations; contracts with law firms paid since 2015 without court results; several mayoralty employees and directors were absent from work for no reason, we have a hole in the local budget of about 700 million lei at the end of the year, the city hall is not digitized at all, although the necessary infrastructure exists. Teleworking is impossible under these conditions," Clotilde Armand wrote on Facebook.

She mentions that she also found a paper shredder in the mayor's office, as well as a local police officer baton.

"Many of you have asked what I found in the mayor's office. I leave you with these photos from which you can see: the famous paper shredder. The former mayor forgot to pick up the litter after himself. And this local police officer baton. Also in the mayor's office," said the new mayor.