Club fined 10,000 lei after concert goers breach COVID-19 protective measures

A club at the Mamaia Black Sea resort was fined 10,000 lei by the police with after on Saturday evening more than 500 people attended a concert staged by artist Puya, contrary to the legal provisions regarding the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"After recordings were uploaded online, Constanta police officers carried out checks at a club at the Mamaia Nord resort, where it was found that between 19:00hrs and 19:30hrs there was performance by artist Puya attended by over 500 spectators, contrary to the legal provisions. The penalty provided for in Article 65( l) of Law 55/2020, a fine amounting to 10,000 lei, was applied," according to the Constanta County Police Inspectorate (IPJ).On Friday night, the manager of a company that organised an electronic music concert on the beach of a campsite at Navodari was fined 30,000 lei for breaching the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 . There were about 300 people in attendance.According to IPJ Constan?a, in the case of the same company, a fine of 1,500 lei was issued because the music was broadcast at a "disturbingly high volume" and two other fines 2,500 lei each were added because the stage was not fully fire-proof.