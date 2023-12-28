Cluj-Napoca's mayor Boc: Cluj is among first cities in EU in terms of quality of life

The mayor of Cluj-Napoca, Emil Boc, presented on Thursday, in a press conference, the main projects carried out in the current year and showed that the city is among the first in the EU in terms of quality of life, according to a European Commission's survey.

"Only if we think about this end of the year, when we obtained for the metropolitan belt 200 million euros for expropriations, a decision approved by the Government, 200 million euros which in other cities represents the value of a belt. In Oradea, for example , the value of the belt represents half of the value of the expropriations in Cluj. This, just so you understand the value of the financial support that Cluj has for the implementation of these major projects. Now, in the Government's meeting, there is a project aimed at the expropriation for the metro, another 56 million euros. If we add to this the 16 million euros we paid for the East Park, you have almost two thirds of Cluj's budget only for expropriations made in the last month. I say these things so that you have an image of the scale of things that are being done here in Cluj. (...) I can tell you that only the first 20 projects that I announced for 2023 and that have now been implemented represent over 85 million euros. This does not include expropriations", declared Emil Boc, Agerpres informs.

He also reviewed other completed or ongoing projects.

"A small summary of what we did in 2023. As to the big infrastructure projects, such as the metropolitan belt, on the two sections. For the first section we held the tender, it was awarded and the design part started. Next year there will be the work phase and we have the Government's decision for 200-million-euro expropriations. For section II, the tender is closed and it is in the evacuation procedure. So, the most important project of Cluj from the perspective of road infrastructure is in a straight line and practically in 2023, all the technical steps that could be carried out were completed," explained the mayor.One of his arguments in favor of the municipality he leads is the fact that more and more people want to live in Cluj, as well as a European Commission's survey in which Cluj-Napoca is placed among the cities with the best quality of life."This image says everything about the direction in which Cluj is going. In the last 10 years, the number of primary and secondary school children enrolled in the education system has increased by over 20%, from 50,000 to 60,000. This shows 10,000 more children in Cluj. It shows, on the one hand, that there is a birth rate and that people want to settle in the city, not leave, some want to come to the city, start their families. (...) All international rankings show that Cluj is a safe city. Cluj was selected in the first 100 cities in the EU that has a plan of investments in the direction of increasing the quality of life for a non-polluting environment. It is a recognition that came this year. The latest international recognition also came from the European Commission. It came from objective actors who evaluate 83 European cities. Cluj is in the top 10 cities in the EU in terms of quality of life. What else can we say better than what the people of Cluj say when they are asked by others?! People say that compared to 5 years ago, the quality of life in the city has increased. Here, Cluj is in 3rd place, 59% say this. This is the objective barometer, carried out by someone from outside, who says what the people of Cluj say," said mayor Emil Boc.