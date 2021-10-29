 
     
CNCAV: A new batch of Moderna vaccine to reach Romania

Agerpres
A new batch of the Moderna vaccine - consisting of 355,200 doses - will reach Bucharest on Friday, by land, informs the National Committee for Coordination of the Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

"The doses will be deposited at the National Company Unifarm SA, and in the next period will be distributed to the existing regional centres nationwide. The deposit of the National Company Unifarm SA is fully authorized and approved by the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (ANMDMR), the national authority operating in the field of medicine for human use," stated the same source.

To date, 2,827,200 Moderna doses have been received and 803,157 have already been used to immunise the population. A

