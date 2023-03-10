CNS: We request Government to start negotiations on status of Szeklerland with legitimate representatives of Szekler people

The participants in the events dedicated to the Szeklers' Freedom Day, organized at the Szekler Martyrs Monument in Targu Mures adopted on Friday a petition addressed to the state authorities, requesting the Government "to start negotiations on the status of Szeklerland with the legitimate representatives of the Szekler people."

"Today, 10 March 2023, we, the Szeklers gathered in Targu Mures and those who stand in solidarity with us around the country and abroad, following the path of law and democracy, declare again unanimously: we request the territorial autonomy of Szeklerland! Message of the Szeklers' Freedom Day: this is not only the day of the martyrs' commemoration, it is also the day of claims regarding our legitimate rights (...) We request the creation of the independent administrative and development region, with specific jurisdiction, called Szeklerland, in accordance with the bill drafted by the Szeklers National Council [CNS]! We request the honoring of international obligations undertaken by Romania, as well as the will of the Szekler community, and that Romania adopt the related legal regulations before joining the Schengen area. We request the Government to begin negotiations on the status of Szeklerland with the legitimate representatives of the Szekler people, The Szeklers National Council and the local authorities in the region!," according to the petition addressed to the Government and President Klaus Iohannis, adopted with cheers by approximately 450 participants.

The petition also requests "full and effective equality for all the inhabitants of Szeklerland" and "autonomy for Szeklerland, freedom for the Szekler People."

After the commemoration at the Szekler Martyrs Monument, the participants marched to the Prefect's Institution - Mures County, to file the petition.

Within the event, speeches were delivered by Tokes Laszlo, the president of the Hungarian National Council of Transylvania (CNMT), Izsak Balazs, the president of the Szeklers National Council, Erika Casajoana Daunert, member of the International Committee of the party Together for Catalonia (Junts per Catalunya), Luke Uribe-Etxebarria, member of the Spanish Senate, representing the Eusko Alderdi Jeltzalea formation - the Basque National Party, Robert Starosta, the president of the Initiative Association for the Cultural Autonomy of Silezia, and Szili Katalin, adviser to the Prime Minister of Hungary. AGERPRES