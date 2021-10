CNSU approved the proposal to extend the alert by 30 days, starting with October 10

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted, on Wednesday, Decision no. 80 which proposes the extension of the state of alert on the entire national territory, for a period of 30 days, starting October 10, 2021.

According to a press release of the Government, Decision no. 80 also provides for the measures necessary to be applied in order to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining the measures adopted in Government Decision no. 932 of September 9, 2021, with subsequent amendments and completions.