CNSU updates list of countries with epidemiological risk; Malta - red scenario,Republic of Moldova - green scenario

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Thursday a new decision through which the list of countries / territories with a high epidemiological risk has been updated, Malta and Aruba being in the red scenario, and the Republic of Moldova in the green scenario.

According to the CNSU decision, the following countries have entered the yellow scenario:- from the red scenario, following a drop in incidence rate: The Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.- from the green scenario, following an increase in case incidence: Canada, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, Curacao and the islands Turks and Caicos.Furthermore, the following countries have entered the green scenario: The Republic of Moldova, Azerbaidjan, Belize, Singapore, French Polynesia and the Grenadine and Saint Vincent islands.