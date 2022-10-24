Coal production increases 1.7% in first 8 months of 2022, imports up 13.5%

Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first eight months of 2022, 2.025 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), being by 1.7% (34,300 toe) higher than in the same period in 2021, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the mentioned period, Romania imported 337,400 tep of net coal, 40,200 tep (13.5%) more than the amount imported last year in the same period, told Agerpres.

The National Strategy and Forecasting Commission (CNSP) estimates for 2022 a coal production of 3.325 million toe, up 10.1% compared to 2021, and imports of 420,000 toe, up 2.8%. For 2023, CNSP forecasts a production of 3.595 million toe, up by 8.1%, and imports of 420,000 toe, down by 0.1%.