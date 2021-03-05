The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday a Code Yellow for moderate snowfall and blizzard in 16 counties, until Saturday morning, as well as a report of accentuated cooling of the weather, valid in most regions, according to AGERPRES.

According to the specialized forecast, between March 5, 16:00 - March 6, 16:00, during the Code Yellow, it will snow moderately in the mountains (15 - 20 l / sqm) firstly in the northern Eastern Carpathians and then especially in the Curvature Carpathians and the eastern Southern Carpathians.

The wind will intensify with gusts of 70 - 90 km/h, and at over 1,700-m altitude the gusts will exceed 100 km/h and there will be a blizzard, while the visibility will be reduced.

The counties under the Code Yellow are: Arges, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Buzau, Covasna, Dambovita, Harghita, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Valcea and Vrancea.

At the same time, between March 5, 14:00 and March 6, at 16:00, there will be a cold weather, wind intensifications and blizzards in the mountains.

Thus, the weather will be significantly colder, at first in the north and northwest of the country, and on Saturday (March 6) in the other regions as well. There will be rainfall on Friday (March 5) in the north, west and center of the country, and on Saturday (March 6) especially in the south.

In the plains there will be rains, which will gradually turn into sleet and snow, so that in Maramures, Moldova and Transylvania snowfall will predominate, and in Oltenia, Muntenia and Dobrogea there will be rainfall and snowfall.