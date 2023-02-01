Code yellow of blizzard in mountain areas; Code yellow of strong wind in Transylvania, Oltenia, until Friday

The National Meteorological Administration issued, on Wednesday, a Code Yellow warning for abundant snow and blizzard in the mountain areas and also a Code Yellow alert for strong wind in Transylvania and Oltenia, which came into force at 10.00 am, told Agerpres.

According to the meteorologists, between February 1, 10.00 am, and February 3, 10.00 am, there will be temporary snow in the mountains, with the thickest layers of snow to be seen in the area of the Western Carpathians and in the northern half of the Eastern Carpathians, where by accumulation precipitations will exceed 30 - 40 l/sq m.

The wind will blow with speeds of 50 - 70 km/h, and at over 1,700 metres, temporarily, the gusts will exceed 80 - 90 km/h, there will be blizzard and low visibility.

Also, on Wednesday (February 1) and Thursday (February 2), locally and temporarily, in Transylvania and Oltenia, there will be strong winds with speeds generally of 55 - 65 km/h.

"Temporary wind intensifications will be in limited areas and in the rest of the territory," say meteorologists.