Codes Orange, Yellow of floods as of Saturday morning

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued, on Friday, a Code Orange warning, respectively a Code Yellow warning of floods, valid in 21 river basins and on the small tributaries of the Danube related to the Drobeta Turnu Severin sector, starting Saturday morning.

According to the forecast, between July 25, 10:00 am - July 26, 12:00 am, there will be a Code Orange alert of flash floods, increases in flows and levels, with warning levels to possibly be exceeded on the rivers in the river basins: Somesul Mic - upper basin and arms in the middle and lower basin (counties: Cluj and Bihor), Crisul Negru (counties: Bihor and Arad), Crisul Alb (counties: Hunedoara and Arad), Aries - upper basin and tributaries middle and lower basin (counties: Alba and Cluj), Mures - tributaries related to the Tarnave downstream confluence sector (counties: Alba, Sibiu, Hunedoara and Vega Arad).Hydrologists specify that the hydrological warning mainly targets the phenomena of important runoff on slopes, torrents, streams, rapid floods on small rivers with possible severe effects of local floods, which can occur with greater probability and intensity on some rivers in the counties: Arad, Hunedoara, Caras Severin and Timis.