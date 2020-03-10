Commander of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Turkey, on official visit to Romania

Interim Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Tuesday Admiral Adnan Ozbal, the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Turkey, on an official visit to Romania between March 9 and 11, shows a press release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES.

The discussions focused on the evolution of the Romanian-Turkish cooperation in the field of defense both in the regional context and within the North-Atlantic Alliance. The security of the Black Sea was also an important topic analyzed during the talks, and it was underlined the importance to adopt the best measures for the stability of this region, an objective that can be sustained by strengthening the military cooperation between Romania and Turkey, the press release states."The cohesion of the Black Sea riparian countries is essential and it is necessary for all the countries of the area to work together to ensure with NATO support the security in the region," said Minister Ciuca.The commander of the Turkish Naval Forces was also welcomed by the Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu. The two officials stressed that the good bilateral military relations are also highlighted in the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMCMG 2), the command of which was taken over by the Romanian Naval Forces in January 2020, for a period of six months, and during the multinational and NATO exercises. It was also appreciated the collaboration in the field of hydrography and of the navy military education, the MApN release further shows.