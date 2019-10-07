Communications Minister: By 2020, we will surely start implementation of 5G technology in Romania

The implementation of 5G technology in Romania will surely start in 2020 and we expect the tender for the allocation of new frequencies to be finalized according to the plan, by the end of this year, Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu, stated on Monday, while present at the annual conference on cyber security issues, organized, these days, at the Palace of Parliament, by the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO).

"As planned since the end of last year, the beginning of the current year, the regulator, meaning the authority that has the responsibility for the tender for the 5G frequency allocation [e.n. - the National Authority for Administration and Regulation of Communications - ANCOM] has already kicked off the process of public consultation right on the institution's website. The course is in progress according to the plan that we have undertaken and we expect that by the end of this year, this tender will be completed. By 2020, we will surely start the implementation of 5G technology in Romania and so we can place ourselves at the forefront of the first European countries that implement this technology. The tender itself has already been carried out or is underway in a number of countries such as Germany, Italy, Austria, Hungary. It is therefore important to maintain this path so that we remain among the first countries that will adopt 5G technology - a turning point. 5G will be the basis for the adoption of new technologies and we are talking about the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and we want Romania to remain at the forefront of the leading countries that will have at their disposal a new technology," said Petrescu .Last week, the vice-president of the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), Eduard Lovin, told AGERPRES that, on the subject of the 5G tender procedure, the schedule assumed by the regulator is being respected, but a Government Decision is needed that includes the starting point prices, a normative act that should "come out in a few days, maximum one week".The Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) is organizing, on October 7 and 8, the 9th edition of the Annual International Conference, under the tagline "New Global Challenges in Cyber Security - #CERTCON9".According to the organizers, the conference's two days will see subjects of interest being approached, such as the security of 5G networks, cybercrime, education and awareness, the implementation of the NIS Directive, Artificial Intelligence, as well as Research and Development in cybersecurity.