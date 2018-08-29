Consolidating Strategic Partnership, on agenda of Dragnea - Klemm meeting

Deputies' Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea had a meeting on Wednesday with US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm, the main topic aiming at the strengthening of the Strategic partnership - "the priority of Romania's foreign affairs policy", a press release of the chamber informed.

"Beyond the defence and regional security dimension, which represented and continues to represent the cornerstone pillar of the Strategic Partnership, bilateral interactions cover a vast array of domains. Presently, priority attention is granted to consolidating its economic dimension. Such meetings are extremely beneficial, especially from the perspective of the Secretary for Energy, Richard Perry's visit in September, who will participate in the Three Seas Initiative Summit," Dragnea said according to the press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.He emphasized "our country's favourable economic context from the perspective of the increase of the US investment presence on the domestic market."According to the source, the progress recorded along the line of bilateral cooperation on security was mentioned during the meeting, as well as the special interest in developing the economic dimension.