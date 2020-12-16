Construction works increase by 19.5 pct in October 2020 over October 2019

The volume of construction works has increased by 3.4 pct as a brute series in October over the previous month and by 19.5 pct compared to the similar period of last year, shows the data published, on Wednesday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

As a series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality, construction works increased by 1 pct in October 2020 over September and by 23.7 pct over October 2019.

According to the INS, in October 2020 compared to September 2020, the increase as a brute series of construction work was emphasized by the new construction work (+6.3 pct). Capital repair works decreased by 4.7 pct, and maintenance or current repairs works remained at the same level.

Divided by construction types, the brute series indicates increases in non-residential buildings (+8.2 pct) and engineering works (+2.6 pct). Residential buildings dropped by 2 pct.

As an adjusted series depending on the number of days and seasonality, the total volume of construction works increased by 1 pct, increase emphasized in new construction works (+7 pct). Capital repair works and maintenance and current repair works dropped by 12.5 pct and 7.8 pct, respectively.

Divided by construction types, the adjusted series indicates the increase in volume of non-residential buildings (+8.8 pct) and engineering works (+0.9 pct). The volume of non-residential buildings has dropped by 6.1 pct.

In first ten months of this year, the total volume of construction work has increased, as a brute series, by 18 pct. Divided by structural elements there were increases in capital repair works (+54.5 pct), maintenance and current repair works (+34.4 pct) and new constructions (+8.5 pct).

Furthermore, divided by construction types, as a brute series, increases were recorded as follows: engineering construction works (+19.6 pct), residential works (+18.8 pct) and non-residential works (+15.1 pct).

As an adjusted series, depending on working days and seasonality, the total volume of construction works has increased, in the first ten months, by 19.9 pct, due to capital capital repair works (+50.9 pct), current repair and maintenance works (+42.5 pct) and new construction works (+9.5 pct). In the same interval, from year to year, on types of constructions, the adjusted series reveals the increase in volume of engineering works (+23.6 pct), non-residential works (+19.9 pct) and non-residential buildings (+15.8 pct).