Consumer watchdog releases WhatsApp complaint number for emergencies

Starting with Monday, February 7, there is a WhatsApp messaging number made available by president of the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) Horia Constantinescu for reporting urgent consumer violations at 0790.219.551, ANPC said in a release.

The number will not use the video or voice call function, but is only for written messages and images reporting urgent violations of consumer rights from all over the country. Targeted are very high, unrealistic electricity and gas bills, utility shut-offs for non-payment of wrong, still uncorrected energy bills, as well as urgent situations that endanger the health of consumers.

The ANPC commissioners will select from all the urgent messages received the ones falling under their legal competence to solve.

ANPC said that the messages sent to this special number do not replace the standard complaint-filing line.