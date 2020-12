Southeastern Constanta County continues to rank first in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infection rate, 7.04 per one thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks, according to the report sent on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to GCS, Ilfov County is on the second place, with a 7.01 infection rate.

In Bucharest the rate is 5.39.