 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/ Number of Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus stays at 6,914

digi24.ro
covid-19

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with a novel coronavirus infection remains at 6,914 and the number of deaths at 127, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, 6,914 Romanian citizens abroad were confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2: 1,936 in Italy, 1,253 in Spain, 124 in France, 3,056 in Germany, 167 in Great Britain, 36 in Hungary, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in USA, 123 in Austria, 22 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 8 in Switzerland, 3 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 93 in Greece, 10 in Cyprus, 2 in India, 2 in Ukraine, 8 in the United Arab Emirates, 11 in the Republic of Moldova and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Brazil, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Sweden, the Republic of the Congo, Qatar, the Vatican, Portugal and Egypt.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.