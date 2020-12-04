Coronavirus/ Number of Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus stays at 6,914

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with a novel coronavirus infection remains at 6,914 and the number of deaths at 127, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, 6,914 Romanian citizens abroad were confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2: 1,936 in Italy, 1,253 in Spain, 124 in France, 3,056 in Germany, 167 in Great Britain, 36 in Hungary, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in USA, 123 in Austria, 22 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 8 in Switzerland, 3 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 93 in Greece, 10 in Cyprus, 2 in India, 2 in Ukraine, 8 in the United Arab Emirates, 11 in the Republic of Moldova and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Brazil, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Sweden, the Republic of the Congo, Qatar, the Vatican, Portugal and Egypt.