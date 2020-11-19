Coronavirus/Sibiu County remains at infection rate of over 9 per 1,000 population, Cluj at 7.64

Sibiu County has an infection rate of 9.06 per 1,000 population in the last 14 days, slightly higher than the previous day when it registered 9.01, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

According to GCS, Cluj County ranks second, with an incidence of 7.64 per1,000 population, up from Wednesday's 7.52.

The Municipality of Bucharest has an incidence of 5.66 per 1,000 population, up compared to Wednesday's 5.45.

None of the country's counties are in the green zone.