Coronavirus: UNHCR head says information, communication campaigns in Romania are examples of good practices

The High UN Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said information and communication campaigns on the prevention and safety measures against the COVID-19 pandemic carried out in Romania through the refugee reception centres are an example of good practices, the Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN, Ambassador Ion Jinga, stated on Tuesday, in New York.

In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs Committee), which was also attended by UNHCR head Filippo Grandi, Jinga recalled Romania's commitment to the protection and support of refugees, as emerging donor, relocation state and promoter of the humanitarian agenda."Although isolation and quarantine measures have been put in place, Romania has never completely closed its borders. Decisions have been adopted and implemented that allow asylum seekers and refugees to continue to apply for and benefit from international protection, while ensuring public health safety," said the Romanian diplomat, quoted in a press release sent by the Permanent Mission of Romania to the United Nations.Ambassador Jinga also underscored that Romania will continue to implement the commitments announced at the 2019 Global Refugee Forum, the protection of vulnerable people - refugees, asylum seekers, displaced persons and stateless persons - benefiting from the attention of the Romanian state.