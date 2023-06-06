Count Kálnoky: King Charles' Transylvanian stay was safe and perfectly harmonious

Speaking on Tuesday in Viscri, after King Charles III's departure from his Transylvanian stay, Count Tibor Kálnoky said that he was honored by the visit of the British sovereign, and that his holiday was "safe and perfectly harmonious". Kálnoky thanked the Protection and Guard Service and the journalists for the respect and professionalism they showed.

"For me, the new get-together with His Majesty King Charles III was an honor and joy. Having permanently taken special care to make sure that the now King Charles III feels comfortable during his private stay with us, we thank all those who contributed to making His Majesty's visit a pleasant experience. I would like to convey my congratulations to the representatives of the Protection and Guard Service for their work and for the discreet and considerate way in which they protected His Majesty the King. I also thank media representatives for the interest shown, as well as for their proven respect and professionalism. His Majesty's personal meetings with locals and tourists were extremely welcoming and warm. I want to assure you that His Majesty's stay was safe and perfectly harmonious," declared Count Tibor Kálnoky.

He voiced his hope that there will be many more opportunities in the future to wish King Charles III a warm welcome to Romania.

"He has been coming [to Romania] for 25 years now and we very much hope that this will be possible in the future as well. Maybe not every year, but yes, I think it will be so," the Count emphasized.

Asked by journalists about King Charles' demeanor on his first visit to Romania after the coronation, Count Tibor Kálnoky pointed out that although the hosts instinctively showed more deference, the King was just as easy-going as usual.

Pointing out that he cannot speak for the King, the Count said that he believes the monarch was impressed by the crowds that awaited him everywhere he went.

"I cannot speak on his behalf, but I think he was very impressed that it was all tension-free, there were really many of them, they were like a family," Count Kálnoky said.

King Charles III arrived on Tuesday in Viscri around noon, received several special guests in the courtyard of the house owned by his foundation, after which he went to the village fortified church, where he interacted with local craftspeople. AGERPRES