Courses with physical presence, suspended in 15 school units in Bucharest due to COVID-19 cases

The courses with physical presence are suspended in 15 school units in Bucharest, due to the cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the Institution of the Prefect announced, after Thursday's meeting of the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations CMBSU).

The school units and the suspension intervals of the courses with physical presence are the following:

* "George Enescu" National College of Music - October 7-20;* "Tudor Vianu" National College of Informatics - October 8-21;* "Ion Neculce" National College - October 8-21;* "A.D. Xenopol" Economic College - October 7-20;* "Iulia Hasdeu" National College - October 7-20;* Logos Baptist Theological High School - October 6-19;* German Kindergarten "Kiga 99 Luftballons" - October 1-15;* "Benjamin Franklin" Theoretical High School - October 8-21;* Secondary School Nr. 165 - October 6-19;* "Stefan Demetrescu" Adventist Theological High School - October 6-19;* "Mihai Eminescu" National College - October 8-21;* "Dimitrie Bolintineanu" Theoretical High School - October 7-20;* "Ion Barbu" Theoretical High School - October 7-20;* Secondary School Nr. 197 - October 7-20;* "St. Calinic from Cernica" School - October 7-20.At the same time, it was ordered the resumption of the courses with the physical presence for Kindergarten No. 217.The Joint Order of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health no. 5338/1082 of October 1 stipulates that, on the date of suspension of courses for 50% of the total groups / classes, the activity with physical presence at the level of the entire educational unit is suspended, for a period of 14 days.