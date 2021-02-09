 
     
COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling platform to get waiting list function

F. P.
Valeriu Gheorghiță

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCV) Valeriu Gheorghita says a waiting list function will be added to Romania's COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling platform, and from Wednesday people can sign up with 180 new vaccination offices that will administer the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The waiting list will become operational once the number of national vaccination centres will reach the level provided for in the second stage of the vaccination strategy; at the same time, from April, all vaccination centres will be activated that will cater to the general population in the third stage of the vaccination strategy," Gheorgita told a news conference on Tuesday.

He explained that people who get on the waiting list will be notified by text message and e-mail when an available spot appears.

According to him, from February 10, appointments will become available on the platform for 180 new vaccination offices that will administer the AstraZeneca vaccine for the immunisation of people up to 55 years of age.

Gheorghita added that there will be approximately 500,000 available appointments by the end of March at the 180 new vaccination offices, and that on Wednesday about 200,000 new appointments will be loaded to the scheduling platform.

