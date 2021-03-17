COVID vaccination campaign/ 66,623 people on waiting lists of Defense Ministry's vaccination centres

As many as 66,623 people had registered as of Wednesday at 18:00 hrs for the waiting lists of the 56 vaccination centers of the Ministry of National Defense, available in the vaccine booking platform developed by the Special Telecommunications Service, informs a post on the Facebook page of the RoVaccinare platform.

Starting with Monday, all the citizens who want to be vaccinated in one of the 56 centers of the Romanian Army network can register for the relevant waiting lists, the cited source states.

"The Ministry of National Defense vaccination center with most entries on the waiting list is in Bucharest, at the Command of the 1st Mechanized Brigade, with 4,636 people; 287 doctors, 428 nurses and 252 registrars, totaling 966 people carry out their activity in the vaccination centers run by the Ministry of National Defense," the cited source said. AGERPRES