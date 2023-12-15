Crown Custodian: It is a blessing to know that way to negotiations for accession of Republic of Moldova to EU is open

The Crown Custodian, Margareta, welcomed, on Friday, the opening of negotiations for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union, qualifying the event as a "blessing".

She pointed out that Romanians, wherever they are at the moment, are all Europeans.+

"It is a blessing to know that the way of negotiations for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union has been opened. Thus the wheel of history turns, bringing these ancient lands back to the European path. From there, from Heaven, King Ferdinand and Queen Maria are proud of Basarabia, with all its ethnicities, as they were every day of their lives on earth. It is also a blessing for the Romanian Crown which, like the Romanian spirit and national identity, went forward regardless of the evil that befell it. Romanians, wherever would be at this moment, they are all Europeans. Raise your heads!" the Crown Custodian said.AGERPRES