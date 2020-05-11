Crown Custodian Margareta congratulates Luxembourgian royal heirs on birth of their first child

Romania's Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu sent letters to the Royal Family of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on the royal heir's first child.

"Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu have sent letters to the Luxembourgian sovereigns and to the princely couple on the occasion of the birth of the first child of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg," informs the website https://www.romaniaregala.ro/.According to the AFP agency, the Grand Duchy's family and the Luxembourg government announced on Sunday the birth of the first child of the Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, who will one day take over the country's leadership. The boy's name is Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume.