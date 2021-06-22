CSM cautions of increasingly dramatic situation of judicial human resources

The Judge Section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) requests the resumption of the legislative process that allows the organization of competitions for admission to magistracy, warning that the situation of judicial human resources is becoming dramatic and that several courts in the country are "on the verge of closure."

"The CSM Judge Section is calling for the resumption of the legislative process that allows the organization of competitions for admission to magistracy as a top priority. The situation of judicial human resources is becoming dramatic, and the negative effects of the lack of a regulatory framework allowing the organization of such competitions will become increasingly serious in the coming years. The Judge Section reminds that the latest competition for admission to the National Institute of Magistracy was held in 2019, which is also when the latest competition for admission to magistracy was organized. Throughout this period, personnel departures from the judiciary have continued at an unprecedented pace, encouraged by the regrettable debates in the public space, which have chipped off the observance of the constitutional and European standard regarding the magistrate's statutes," the CSM states in a release, cautioning also that several courts across the country are "on the verge of closure" due to a lack of magistrates.

"It's hard to understand the insistence on reintroducing in the legislative process correlated to the one in question, of certain regulations which were rejected in the first parliamentary chamber and on which the CSM plenum has issued a negative opinion, such as shortening the prosecutors' required length of service for access to specialized prosecutor's offices and which seems to decisively contribute to blocking the legislative process for the organization of admission competitions. The situation of judicial human resources affects more than ever the very functioning of the judiciary as a public service, as several courts are on the verge of closure due to the lack of magistrates. Add to this work overload, the instability of the regulatory framework, the lack of adequate premises and other material conditions for carrying out judicial activity and the non-existence of solutions from those in charge and one can get the exact overall picture of the judiciary, which is far from the European model that is used only at a declarative level," the CSM Judge Section states.

In conclusion, the Section calls on the Justice Minister and on all parliamentary formations to understand the dramatic situation of the judiciary and the negative impact on the citizens' right of access to justice and to a fair trial in a timely manner.

The CSM's call comes after dozens of judges and prosecutors have lately filed for retirement amid debates regarding the scrapping of the special pensions magistrates are also entitled to.