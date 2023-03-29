Custodian of the Crown: 1923 Constitution was an expression of stability of our moderne state

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, on Wednesday sent a message on the occasion of the Centenary of the 1923 Constitution, in which she emphasizes that it remains, after a century, the most eloquent expression of the stability and solidity of the construction of the Romanian modern state, told Agerpres.

"Today we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the entry into force of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Romania, on March 29, 1923, under the reign of my great-grandfather, King Ferdinand "The Unifier." The fundamental law of 1923 remains, after a century, the most eloquent expression of the stability and solidity of the construction of our modern state," says Her Royal Highness Margareta.

Along with its "elder sister," the Constitution of 1866, highlights the Custodian of the Crown, the Fundamental Law of 1923 supported in its letter all the temerarious power of Romania's current capacity as a member of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"The Romanian Crown remains the keystone of this difficult but uplifting century and a half of modern Romania.

'May God help us!,' said the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta.