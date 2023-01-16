Cuza's inkwell with silver nib and famous oca, exhibited at the History Museum

Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza's inkwell with the silver nib, saddle scales, the famous measurement units ocaua mica and ocaua mare, Elena Cuza's business card, with the princely crown above the word Cousa, are some of the collection pieces that will be exhibited at the Museum of History from Suceava, in a temporary exhibition, on the occasion of the Union of the Romanian Principalities, told Agerpres.

The representatives of the Sucevian museum institution announced, on Monday, that between January 20 and February 26, 2023, the temporary exhibition "January 24, 1859 - Union of the Romanian Principalities", dedicated to the 164th anniversary of the Union of Muntenia with Moldova, will be opened, a day called by the contemporaries of the time "National Renaissance Day, or the most beautiful day of the Romanian nation".

The exhibition includes objects from the collections of the National Museum of Bucovina, consisting of documents and some of the original pieces that are kept at the Museum of History in Suceava and that belonged to the ruler and his wife, Mrs. Elena.

The pieces come from the old collections of the Falticeni City Museum, from where they were transferred in 1980 to the Suceava County Museum.

Among other things, Cuza's inkwell, with the silver nib, saddle scales, the famous oca, the small ocaua and the large ocaua, Elena Cuza's business card, with the princely crown above the word Cousa, are preserved.

Also, a model with the princely crown, on the back of which is written the date of February 11, 1866, the date that was called "Cuza's abdication" when the ruler was forced to abdicate as a result of the conspiracy prepared by the Monstrous Coalition. When leaving, Cuza would say the memorable words: "May God grant that the country will do better without me than with me. Long live Romania!", according to the information sent by the representatives of the Museum of History in Suceava.

At the same time, panels with significant images related to the great act of Union from 1859 will be exhibited.

The reign of Alexandru Ioan Cuza has a primordial significance in national history, in that he laid the foundations of the unitary state and the modern state, the cited source also mentions.