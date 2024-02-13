Cyber Citizen Initiative workshop organised by National Cyber Security Directorate

The National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) organises on Tuesday, in partnership with Aalto University in Finland and the European Commission Representation in Romania, a workshop within the Cyber Citizen Initiative project.

The Cyber Citizen Initiative aims to establish a standardised European teaching model and the first steps for its implementation, by establishing common practices and models to provide citizens with fundamental cyber security skills. Among the challenges addressed are the differences in perceptions between EU member states on what are regarded as core competences and the definition of cyber security competence objectives. The project addresses these issues by conducting online and on-site consultations in EU member states to ensure the relevance of the proposed methods, told Agerpres.

The aim of the workshop is to bring together 15-20 people with an impact in the area of cybersecurity, coming from different backgrounds: public, private, academic, NGO. Their role is to debate the importance of the role of citizens in building societal resilience and testing the Cyber Citizen learning platform.