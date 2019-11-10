Dan Barna: This is a vote for the future, I am very optimistic about the result

USR leader Dan Barna, the candidate of the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance in the presidential elections, stated he voted for a change and that he is very optimistic about the result.

"I have voted today for a change, for a Romania that will start changing right now, and not five years or ten years from now. I have voted at the end of the process during which I think that the generation born after 1989 understood what's the stake of this elections and they are getting involved. This is a vote for the future and I trust this vote very much. (...) I am optimistic about the result," Dan Barna stated on Sunday, upon his exit from the polling station.He urged Romanians to go to vote."It's quite simple: take your friends, colleagues, family, everyone that is dear to you and go to vote," said Dan Barna.He came to vote with his family - wife, parents and brothers - and also with his colleagues from USR and PLUS Sibiu.