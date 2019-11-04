Dancila: Gov't proposed by Orban starts with left foot requesting Parliament vote with 3 rejected ministers

The Government proposed by Klaus Iohannis and Ludovic Orban starts off on the left foot through the fact that it requests the Parliament's investiture vote for a team with no less than three designated ministers which were rejected at the hearings in the specialty committees, dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday."We see how the Government proposed by Mrs. Iohannis and Orban is starting off on the left foot. We are ahead of a premiere, in the negative sense, through the fact that the Parliament's requested and investiture vote for a team with no less than three designated ministers who were rejected by the specialty committees. Even if the rulebook of joint activities of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate mentions that the motivated endorsement from these committees is consultative, it's a matter of assumed responsibility regarding the potential of the ministers proposed to manage the portfolio they aspire to. I have full confidence in the select committees and I believe the lack of endorsement for the three ministers proposed for important portfolios - Finance, Labor, Regional Development - should have made Mr. Orban think and come up with other proposals. But no. After they presented an improvised governing program, with no connection to Romanians' priorities, Klaus Iohannis and the PNL insist to install in Victoria Palace this improvised team. Any political argument brought by these gentlemen to deny the obvious is only another proof of the amateurism with which they intend to govern Romania. We wait for the vote of our colleague MPs with the trust that they will place the country and the Romanians' fate first," said Dancila, at the start of the Government meeting.
