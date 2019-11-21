Dancila: I believe President should have mandate from Parliament ahead of attending European Council's meetings

The Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s chairwoman Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday night that ahead of attending the European Council's meetings, the President must have a mandate from Parliament because "the country objective should be more important than the personal one", adding that in economic matters she would prefer, as President of Romania, to have the Prime Minister attending.

"It is necessary. Firstly, at the Council one doesn't go on their personal behalf, they go on their country's behalf and they must go there with a country position. And for this I believe a mandate from Parliament should exist. Secondly: it is that feeling of hatred, self-sufficiency - I am the only one to go. If there is an economic matter, a matter in keeping with the Gov't, I totally agree that the Prime Minister should go, the country objective must be more important than the personal one, but there is this arrogance: I am the only one who has to go there," Viorica Dancila told the public TV broadcaster TVR 1, when asked whether she would ask for the Parliament's mandate to attend the European Council in case she is elected President of Romania.

Dancila confirmed that she would accept Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to go to the European Council if she were president, when quizzed.