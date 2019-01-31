Danube Delta, Transylvania promoted at London's Destinations tourism fair

The Danube Delta along Transylvania are promoted these days in London at the Destinations tourism fair, the tour-operators offering six-night packages to see both Transylvania and the Danube Delta.

"Together with EcoRomania, we present Romania the way we, the ones who didn't left the country, see it. The tourist packages we promote cover three nights in Transylvania and three nights in the Danube Delta. Those are complex packages, very looked for by the British tourists," Iliuta Goean, one of the Delta's tour-operators told AGERPRES.These packages are promoted in the UK for almost two years, the source said."This year, we have cultural tourism in Transylvania, then we go to the Danube Delta to offer our guests bird-watching sessions, kayaking and Delta discovery programmes. All of the tourists leave the country extremely pleased, because it is a strong contrast between the two areas," Goean added.