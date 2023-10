David Popovici backs down from Marek Petrusewicz Memorial

Romanian swimmer David Popovici did not start in the 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly events, scheduled for Saturday, on the second day of the Marek Petrusewicz Memorial in Wroclaw, Poland, competition that takes place in the 25-meter pool.

"In the final of the 50m freestyle on Friday night, he made the wrong arrival and felt the impact on his elbow. It's the safest sport, yet it still happens. The medical team intervened immediately, and the decision was to stop him. We don't take any risks. The national championships are in two weeks, the Europeans in six weeks. David trained today morning, he will do it in the afternoon, but it is better to protect him," his coach, Adrian Radulescu, said.

David Popovici won the 200-meter freestyle on Friday and finished 5th in the 50-meter freestyle.