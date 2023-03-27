Day of the Union of Bessarabia and Romania/MEP Tomac: Moldovan citizens safe with Romania and EU

The union of the Republic of Moldova with Romania seems to be the safest and shortest way for the citizens across the Prut to be safe with the entire European Union, Romanian MEP Eugen Tomac emphasized on Monday, in a message posted on his Facebook page on the occasion of the celebration on March 27 of the Day of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania, told Agerpres.

"The union of the Republic of Moldova with Romania, carried out in observance of the international law and the Helsinki agreement, seems to be the safest and shortest way for the citizens across the Prut to be safe with the entire European Union," says Tomac.

"The day of March 27, 1918, is one of the most significant in the history of the Romanian people. Then, after 106 years of tsarist occupation, Bessarabia returned to its natural borders, being the first Romanian province to unite with Romania," emphasizes the Romanian MEP, recalling that this holiday was established at his proposal by law 36/2017.

"Currently, more than 50pct of the population of the Republic of Moldova also holds Romanian citizenship. And the proximity to Romania has become a necessity and an option that no one has the right to question," he claims, at the same time evoking that the Parliament in Chisinau has recently approved the complete elimination of the phrase "Moldovan language" and its replacement with the Romanian language both in the Constitution and in all the laws of the Republic of Moldova adopted in the past 30 years.

Eugen Tomac believes that the union scenario should not be missing from the table both in Bucharest and Brussels, as long as Moscow does not miss any opportunity to express its claims towards the Republic of Moldova, according to the message published on his Facebook page.