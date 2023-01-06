Defense minister, chief of Defence Staff meet with military personnel in HIMARS system equipped structures

The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, and the chief of the Defense Staff, general Daniel Petrescu, visited, on Friday, the eastern Buzau and Focsani garrisons, where they met with soldiers working in the structures equipped with the HIMARS system, a MApN press release reads.

The two officials visited technical exhibitions and training facilities and also met the soldiers who are equipped with Gepard mobile anti-aircraft systems, whose colleagues are currently deployed, for six months, within the Group of NATO in Poland, with the mission of ensuring the consolidated forward presence on the North-Eastern Flank of the Alliance.The minister said that "every effort will be made to continue the provision of modern technology, considering the increase in the defense budget for this year from 2 to 2.5 percent of GDP," MApN release reads.He also expressed "the determination of the MApN management team to find solutions as quickly as possible to improve the working and living conditions of the entire staff of the Romanian Army".The chief of the Defense Staff thanked the military for the excellent collaboration with the other structures of the army forces and with the partners from the allied countries during the national and multinational training events last year. He emphasized that "the year 2023 will be even more important for the training of the Romanian military with the new equipment introduced".At the end of the visit, discussions were held at the Focsani Military Emergency Hospital regarding the plans to modernize the existing infrastructure and the investment programmes that could be implemented.