Defense Minister pays tribute to Land Forces as valuable resource of Romanian army

Defense Minister Vasile Dincu congratulated on Monday Romania's Land Forces on their dedicated anniversary day, wishing the active, reserve or retired military and civilian personnel of this force the best of health and success in fulfilling all missions, as well as "Many happy returns" to all those who bear the name of the Holy Great Martyr George.

"According to the rules of the Romanian Orthodox Church, we celebrate today, on Easter Monday, the Holy Great Martyr George, the Victory Bearer. In the calendar of our military traditions, this great Christian saint is the spiritual patron of the Romanian Land Forces, in recognition of the dedication, courage, and commitment of the servicemen who have served in the past, or are now serving in the units of this important army force. On this day, my thoughts go in the first place to all those on records or anonymous who have given their lives for the country over time," reads the Defense Minister's Facebook message.

With a rich history awash with bright moments but also with hard trials overcome with sacrifices and sufferings, but also with pride and glory, in the great battles fought ever since the creation of the Romanian Army, the Romanian Land Forces are once again faced with a challenging period that sees the security of the region severely tested by the conflict in neighboring Ukraine, Vasile Dincu states.

"Having honed their skills in the many international missions carried out over the last three decades under the auspices of NATO, the UN or the EU on several continents - in Europe, in the Western Balkans, or in Asia, where they fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, in Africa - in multiple peacekeeping missions, as well as in other large-scale missions or multinational exercises conducted abroad or at home together with the most advanced armies of the world, the Romanian Land Forces' military personnel, from foot soldiers to generals, have proven every day through their results that they are the most valuable resource of this service branch and that they deserve the reputation of perfect professionals they have built themselves," the Defense Minister writes.

According to him, the allocation, starting next year, of 2.5 percent of GDP for defense will allow the major modernization and equipping programs that are key for the adjustment of the Land Forces and all Romanian Army forces to the current security realities to pick up speed.

"At the same time, in order to achieve the strategic goal of providing Romania with the high-performance army so much needed at this time, in addition to ensuring state-of-the-art hardware which is already part of the equipment of the Romanian military structures, it is essential to focus on improving the living conditions of our active-duty, reserve or retired military personnel, of our Ministry's civilian staff, as well as their families. Top-level professional performance must be motivated through working conditions in line with those of the other NATO armies, through a decent wage system and fair pensions for all reservists, regardless of the date of transfer to the reserve. I have made this a major priority of my term as Minister and with each day we are getting closer to achieving this goal," said Defense Minister Dincu.