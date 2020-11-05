DefMin Ciuca: Investments in Defence in national economy amount to 3.9 billion lei

National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that investments in the field of defence in the national economy amounted to 3.9 billion lei in the last year, according to AGERPRES.

"Investments in the national economy so far amount to 3.9 billion lei. This is money that has been used both in direct investments in the national economy, indirect offsets, and expenditures on goods and services," the Defence Minister told a press conference, where he presented MApN's objective achievement stage since taking office.

He pointed out that, at the level of the Ministry of National Defence, approximately 260 million lei were allocated for the specialized personnel from the military hospitals and the other elements provided by the Army for the support in the fight against COVID-19.

The Minister of Defence specified that, regarding the investments in infrastructure, as many as 213 objectives which are under construction or modernization have been assumed.

"Contracts of over 1.5 billion lei have been signed and over 480 million euros represent amounts that have been paid to construction companies," added Ciuca.