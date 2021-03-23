DefMin Ciuca: Land Forces Academy in Sibiu - one of the most modern higher education institutions

Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Tuesday, during a visit to the "Nicolae Balcescu" Land Forces Academy in Sibiu, that this academy is "one of the most modern higher education institutions in Romania", informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

On Tuesday, Minister Nicolae Ciuca visited the military academy in Sibiu together with the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu and the members of the two committees for defence, public order and national security in the Parliament.

Minister Ciuca emphasized the importance of the fact that the first visit to the Ministry of Defence units by the members of the defence committees was in a higher education institution "to see what are the values of the system of formation, education and development of military leadership.""You are now in one of the most modern higher educational institutions in Romania, an institution of great value. As I have assumed since the hearings in the Parliament, we want to ensure for you total transparency of the military institution, of missions, activity and endowment programs," said Minister Nicolae Ciuca.In recent years, the Sibiu military academy has undergone an extensive modernization process, which has succeeded in creating an integrated military campus with facilities for training, academic training, sports, accommodation and leisure adapted to the requirements of the current educational environment.