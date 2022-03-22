Defense Minister Vasile Dincu: EU-NATO cooperation is key to implementing Strategic Compass provisions

EU-NATO coordination and cooperation are key to implementing the provisions of the EU's Strategic Compass, National Defense Minister Vasile Dincu said as he attended on Monday the Foreign Affairs Council meeting that adopted the EU's new security strategy, which is next to receive top level endorsement by the heads of state and government at the European Council meeting scheduled for March 24 - 25.

According to a Defense Ministry release, at the meeting the Romanian Defense Ministry highlighted the importance of the document for the development of a consolidated EU profile on the global stage, particularly in the current context where the Russian Federation's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine threatens the democratic system of values and the Euro-Atlantic security architecture.

Minister Dincu said that one of the most pressing needs highlighted by the war in Ukraine is related to military mobility.

"We must act to strengthen the dual-use transport infrastructure along the trans-European transport network. The Commission's additional financial support along this line is essential," Minister Dincu is quoted as saying.

"We condemn the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. We appreciate the efforts of the European Union, including through the European Peace Facility, to support this partner and coordinate closely at transatlantic level," the Romanian official said.

The Minister highlighted the importance of the Eastern Neighborhood and the Black Sea for European security and the need to allocate adequate resources for the effective management of the consequences of the Russian Federation's aggression. This effort must pay particular attention to the humanitarian crisis and to increasing the resilience of partners, especially the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, he added.

Defense Minister Dincu mentioned Romania's contribution, emphasizing the importance of the logistics hub in Suceava for providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and the national measures adopted for the reception of refugees, Agerpres informs.