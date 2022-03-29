DefMin Dincu, Italian counterpart Guerini discuss Black Sea security developments

Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu on Monday met his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini as part of Guerini's visit to the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base to discuss the current developments in the Black Sea region security amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the agenda of talks between the two officials included security developments in the Black Sea region amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, decisions and measures agreed upon at the NATO summit to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence posture, as well as EU and bilateral co-operation.Dincu thanked Italy for its substantial commitment through the constant participation of the Italian Air Force in the enhanced air policing missions in Romania reflected also by the provision of four additional Eurofighter aircraft as contribution to the mission.The Romanian official reconfirmed Romania's solidarity with Ukraine and its full and unconditional support for the latter's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity."The Romanian minister of national defence underlined the unique relevance of the extraordinary NATO Summit of March 24, during which the NATO leaders took historic decisions to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence posture on the entire eastern flank, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea."Regarding co-operation inside the European Union, Dincu appreciated that the recently approved Strategic Compass represents an essential document in the repositioning of the EU as a global actor through a strategic orientation based on a common assessment of the security situation and by reconfirming the importance of EU-NATO co-operation for the security of the European continent."Minister Dincu emphasised NATO's key role in the security of the Euro-Atlantic area. At the same time, the minister of national defence reiterated the importance of strengthening security in the immediate eastern neighbourhood by using the full potential of EU instruments and policies to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia."In the end, Dincu reiterated the importance of continuing the steps related to humanitarian support to Ukraine, welcoming the contribution of Italy materialised in substantial donations, including eight fully equipped ambulances, which arrived in Ukraine through the humanitarian logistics hub in Suceava, Romania. Italy is one of the first countries to use the facility.In his turn, the Italian defence minister highlighted "Romania's key role to security in the Black Sea region," reiterating Italy's decision to help reinforce NATO's eastern flank.Guerini announced the intention of Italy to send two sea dredgers to operate in the Black Sea, together with the Romanian Navy, for the detection and neutralisation of sea mines.