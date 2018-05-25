DefMin Fifor starts visit to France on Monday, at French counterpart Parly's invitation

National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor will pay an official visit to the French Republic starting Monday, at the invitation of his counterpart Florence Parly, to discuss aspects regarding the security situation in the Black Sea region and the prospects of developing the bilateral relations in the defence area, including in the technical-military area, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informs.

Furthermore, according to the source, they will also approach the means of strengthening the collaboration among European states in the defence area."In a NATO context, the discussion agenda will refer to the allied demarches aimed at ensuring stability and security in the Black Sea region and keeping this topic on the agenda of the upcoming summit of July, highlighting the importance of continuing the French military presence in allied exercises carried out on national territory. The visit of the Defence Minister also includes a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic advisor Philippe Etienne, former ambassador of the French Republic to Romania. The agenda also includes visits to MBDA and Airbus Helicopter companies," MApN points out.Minister Fifor's visit to France takes place 28 - 30 May. He will be accompanied by Secretary of State for defence policy, planning and international relations Mircea Dusa, and Secretary of State for armaments Andrei Ignat.