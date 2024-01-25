DefMin Tilvar: Military capabilities produced in Romania mean jobs for Romanians

Military capabilities produced in Romania mean jobs for Romanians, the training and employment of Romanian specialists, as well as the revitalization of the industry, the Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar said on Thursday.

According to a Defense Ministry (MApN) press release sent to AGERPRES, Angel Tilvar, accompanied by the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Gheorghita Vlad, and the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, visited the Damen Shipyard in Galati on Thursday.

The delegation led by the minister of defense was presented with the most important military ship projects from the portfolio of the shipyard in Galati, the release states.

Also, the quoted source shows that the naval architecture projects, as well as the naval design and engineering projects developed for the naval forces of the various contracting countries, made by the more than 185 Romanian engineers from Marine Engineering Galati (MEGA), a company that operates on the platform of the Galati shipyard.

The MApN delegation also visited two ships currently under construction in the docks of the Damen shipyard, which are to be delivered to external beneficiaries.

During the discussions with the company's representatives, MApN informs that Minister Angel Tilvar highlighted the fact that, through the activity carried out by the two shipyards - in Galati and Mangalia, through the naval design solutions developed in Romania and through the other complex operations required by the production of ships, Damen makes its contribution to Romania's economy, by creating an important number of jobs and cutting-edge technological transfer.

"Romania has a solid and long tradition in the field of the defense industry, in all its dimensions, including the construction of military ships, that is why the Government of Romania encourages and supports initiatives to attract and train Romanian specialists in such important fields", Minister Tilvar said.

The minister of defense also emphasized that, in the current security context, with multiple challenges in the region, equipping the Romanian Army with modern technologies produced in the country is of strategic importance.

"The aggressive behavior of the Russian Federation, which culminated in the invasion of Ukraine, has unfortunately turned the Black Sea region into a conflict zone. This new reality requires rethinking and adapting our naval security position. The Romanian Naval Forces have ongoing programs of important endowments that will allow them to carry out their missions more efficiently. MApN's permanent concern is that these programs offer as many opportunities as possible for the defense industry in Romania, with concrete benefits for the national economy. This approach is also relevant from the point of view from a strategic point of view, because the production in the country ensures the safety and security of the supply of essential equipment and their maintenance throughout their lifetime", said Angel Tilvar.